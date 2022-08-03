Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,800 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,727,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,229,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.