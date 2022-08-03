Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,526 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

