Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $265.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

