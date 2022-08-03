Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $5,065,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GD opened at $227.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

