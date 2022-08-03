Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $3,662,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $164.05 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.14 and a 200 day moving average of $173.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

