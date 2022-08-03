Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $692,000 Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PEO stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $24.61.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

