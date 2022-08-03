Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $891,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 263.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.