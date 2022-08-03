Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 2.1 %

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $21.32.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

