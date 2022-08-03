Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Reduces Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 226,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 117,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 802,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 82,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BCX opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.