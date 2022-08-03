Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 2,857 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,626,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.