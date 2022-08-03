Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

