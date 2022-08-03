Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

