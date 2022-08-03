Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,719 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

