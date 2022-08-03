Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sherritt International in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at C$0.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$190.70 million and a PE ratio of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$34.10 million for the quarter.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

