Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,043 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the quarter. Shore Bancshares makes up 1.0% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Shore Bancshares worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. 69 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,318. The firm has a market cap of $383.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.87. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90.

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

