Short Interest in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Increases By 31.7%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,503. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $61,788,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 669,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 302,670 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 510,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 69,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

