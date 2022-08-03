Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Grows By 27.9%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMWYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($139.18) to €130.00 ($134.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $38.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

