Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Grows By 27.8%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CRNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 243 ($2.98) to GBX 245 ($3.00) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 285 ($3.49) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capricorn Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of CRNCY opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

