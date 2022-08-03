Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Increases By 25.2%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,900 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 300,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 2,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,904. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.56.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
