Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Increases By 25.2%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,900 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 300,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 2,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,904. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth $318,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

