Short Interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Expands By 31.3%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 11,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,326,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,258,154. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.80%.

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

