Short Interest in CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Increases By 19.8%

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on CTP from €20.00 ($20.62) to €15.00 ($15.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

CTP Stock Performance

CTPVF opened at 13.90 on Wednesday. CTP has a 1 year low of 13.83 and a 1 year high of 13.90.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

Further Reading

