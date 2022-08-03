Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Declines By 24.6%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

DARE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.