Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Rises By 27.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ETO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 79,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,641. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1792 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
