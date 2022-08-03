Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Rises By 36.6%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Enveric Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ENVB opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Enveric Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enveric Biosciences will post -15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVB. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Enveric Biosciences to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.
