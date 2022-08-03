Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Rises By 36.6%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVB opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Enveric Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enveric Biosciences will post -15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 740.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 300,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 264,770 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,436,500 shares during the period. 9.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVB. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Enveric Biosciences to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

