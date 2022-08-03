Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Expands By 17.7%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

