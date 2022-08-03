Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Declines By 21.4%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 338,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Evogene Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Evogene stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,026. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Evogene has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.58.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 45.42% and a negative net margin of 3,615.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evogene (EVGN)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.