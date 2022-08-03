Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Declines By 21.4%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 338,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Evogene Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Evogene stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,026. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Evogene has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.58.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 45.42% and a negative net margin of 3,615.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 88.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

