Short Interest in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Grows By 26.8%

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 497,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Guggenheim downgraded F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie downgraded F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in F45 Training in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F45 Training by 92.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,231 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Trading Down 1.7 %

FXLV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 64,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.14.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F45 Training will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

