Short Interest in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Drops By 17.8%

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 14,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after buying an additional 2,224,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,143. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

