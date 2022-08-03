Short Interest in Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Grows By 34.9%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FURCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($61.86) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($45.36) to €35.00 ($36.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.96) to €25.00 ($25.77) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($49.48) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Faurecia S.E. Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $55.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.