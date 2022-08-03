Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Rises By 16.4%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

