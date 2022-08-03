Short Interest in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Expands By 36.4%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

Get Global X Millennials Consumer ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Millennials Consumer ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.