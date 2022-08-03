Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Declines By 18.8%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,200 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,997. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.02.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

