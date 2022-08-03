Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Declines By 25.4%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Greenlane Trading Up 9.4 %

Greenlane stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15. Greenlane has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $46.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merlin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 36.8% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,099,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 833,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 775.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 710,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 629,371 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 11.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

