Short Interest in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Decreases By 16.7%

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.99) to GBX 1,850 ($22.67) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.32) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.30%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

