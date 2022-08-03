Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Decreases By 19.2%

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance

HWCPZ stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

