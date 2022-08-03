Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Grows By 29.5%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Hersha Hospitality Trust

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 82.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 69,050 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Up 6.4 %

HT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

NYSE:HT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,879. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Stories

