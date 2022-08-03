Short Interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Drops By 24.2%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,310,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 36,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,001,171. Infosys has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

