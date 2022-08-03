Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Increases By 20.1%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 64,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Shares of ITRN traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. 827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $623.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $72.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

