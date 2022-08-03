Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Increases By 17.5%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Keppel Price Performance

KPELY opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.