Short Interest in Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Decreases By 23.8%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.3 days.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 20,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Knight Equity decreased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

