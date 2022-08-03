Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Drops By 15.4%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.01. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Equities analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

