Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Increases By 20.0%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kubient stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) by 255.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Kubient worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kubient stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Kubient has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.41.

Kubient ( NASDAQ:KBNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 44.41% and a negative net margin of 370.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

