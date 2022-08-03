Short Interest in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW) Decreases By 22.2%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lefteris Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTRW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Lefteris Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFTRW remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,103. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10. Lefteris Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Featured Stories

