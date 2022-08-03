Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Decreases By 31.8%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LBRDP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. 1,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.02.

Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

