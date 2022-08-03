Short Interest in Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Grows By 16.7%

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Lifestyle International Stock Performance

Shares of Lifestyle International stock remained flat at $8.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 78 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Lifestyle International has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Lifestyle International Company Profile

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

