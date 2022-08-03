Short Interest in Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Grows By 16.7%

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Lifestyle International Stock Performance
Shares of Lifestyle International stock remained flat at $8.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 78 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Lifestyle International has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
Lifestyle International Company Profile
