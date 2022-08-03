Short Interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Drops By 16.3%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 585,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lizhi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIZI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lizhi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lizhi by 107.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lizhi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,957. Lizhi has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

About Lizhi

Lizhi ( NASDAQ:LIZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%.

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

