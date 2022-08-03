Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Decreases By 23.1%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 483,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 224,170 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 68,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.16. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

