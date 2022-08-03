Short Interest in Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Decreases By 19.5%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,400 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 708,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Mawson Gold Price Performance
Shares of Mawson Gold stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 105,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Mawson Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
Mawson Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Gold (MWSNF)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.