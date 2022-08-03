Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Grows By 31.5%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,300 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the June 30th total of 296,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Mercer International Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. 430,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,648. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $999.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MERC. Raymond James upped their target price on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mercer International by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 56.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

