Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Declines By 20.8%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motus GI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Motus GI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Trading Down 5.7 %

Motus GI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,846. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.96. Motus GI has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $19.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.40. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 152.78% and a negative net margin of 5,331.94%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Motus GI will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motus GI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.